VIRTUAL: Sharing Your Ancestry Findings Using Photobooks

× Expand www.kygs.org Kentucky Genealogical Society

Sharing Your Ancestry Findings Using Photobooks

This talk will describe how you can organize and share the results of your genealogy work by preparing and printing photobooks by making use of PowerPoint.

Key Learning Objectives:

1. Why use PowerPoint and how to get started.

2. How to incorporate pictures, trees, census records, etc.

3. How to organize your information into a set of slides to trace a family line or tell a story.

4. How to load your results to produce a photobook.

5. Where and how to publish your photobook.

Speaker: Ken Roenker

Ken retired in 2008 after teaching engineering for thirty years at the University of Cincinnati and began investigating his family's genealogy. Looking for a way to organize and share his results with his siblings and children, he began preparing photo books. He's now created more than twenty!

This webinar is FREE and open to the public.

Become a member of the Kentucky Genealogical Society today at www.kygs.org/join

For more information visit kygs.org/what-we-do/educational-events/event/2022/04/12/case-study-sharing-your-ancestry-findings-using-photobooks/376353