Sharing the Stories: A Legacy of Kentucky Craft Artists

In Kentucky, creative arts are a vibrant part of everyday life and play an important role in our legacy as a state.

Join us for an afternoon of conversation with a panel of premier Kentucky artisans as they share the stories of their art form, personal techniques, challenges, and more. Taking place in the museum’s Great Hall, guests will be surrounded by beautiful and diverse forms of craft traditions and folk art in Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories. The exhibit is offered in collaboration with the Kentucky Craft History & Education Association and features artworks from our guest presenters, as well as many other accomplished and talented artisans in the Commonwealth.

Free with museum admission | Free to Frazier Members

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org