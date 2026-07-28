× Expand Shark Bite Shirley Week at Main Event - Lexington, KY Shark Bite Shirley Week at Main Event - Lexington, KY

A weeklong celebration packed with fun for the whole family. Dive in from July 27 through August 1 to enjoy bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, and other exciting attractions all under one roof!

Be sure to sip on the drink of the summer (and the celebration’s namesake), THE Shark Bite Shirley. It’s a playful, limited-time specialty with a smiling toy shark that you can take home as a reminder of your amazing adventures.

Also, when it’s feeding time, gather your crew to feast on the newly refreshed Main Event menu featuring craveable appetizers, guest-favorite entrees, elevated salads, an expanded kids’ menu, delightful desserts, and more.

Shark Bite Shirley Week is a sea of fun for everyone!

For more info, visit www.mainevent.com.