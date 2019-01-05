"Sheer Poetry" Paintings by Carolyn Plochmann

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

"Sheer Poetry" Paintings by Carolyn Plochmann

Carolyn Plochmann’s distinguished career as a fine artist began in the 1950s, exhibiting in several Midwestern galleries and the Toledo Museum of Art. By the 1970s she was showing at the Kennedy Galleries in New York City where she had remarkable success. Her career continued to flourish for decades and her work is owned by an impressive list of art collectors.

The paintings in this exhibit are recent and continue to convey Plochmann’s personal style. Captivating compositions and richly painted surfaces evoke a feeling of mysterious memories of human relationships and everyday life.

"Sheer Poetry," Paintings by Carolyn Plochmann - January 5 – February 5, 2019 at B. Deemer Gallery, 2650 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

Hours: M-F 10 - 5:30, Sat 10 - 3

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
