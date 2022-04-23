Shelby County Dogwood Weekend
Shelbyville, Kentucky Shelbyville, Kentucky 40066
Four fun and unique events on Saturday, April 23 celebrate the passion, creativity, and excellence of Kentucky’s artists and crafters, and Shelby County’s claim-to-fame - Saddlebred horses. To offer convenient access to all four events, the Shelbyville Trolley will run a free public route between each location in Shelbyville.
