ShelbyKY Restaurant Week - Nov. 9-13

In the mood for a culinary-driven night out, day trip, staycation or creative takeout options? Head to ShelbyKY Nov. 9-13 for the inaugural Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants in Shelby County, including popular stops Claudia Sanders, Spotz Gelato, the Barrel Room and Bell House Restaurant, will offer specials; no coupons or tickets needed. Plus, diners who post on social media will be entered to win restaurant gift cards.

For more information visit visitshelbyky.com/restaurant-week