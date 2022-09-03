× Expand Shelbyville, Kentucky

Shelbyville Fall Art and Craft Show

Shelbyville Fall Art and Craft Show will be held on September 3-4, 2022. This show will feature one of a kind artwork, handcrafted items, jewelry, crafts, clothing of all sizes, and much more. Hours: Sat 10am-5pm, Sun 11am-4pm

For more information, please visit form.jotform.com/213624671283153