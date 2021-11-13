Shelbyville Historic Homes Tour

Join narrator John David Myles, author of Historical Architecture of Shelby County Kentucky, 1792-1915, as he guides you on a journey through six historic Shelbyville homes built in the first half of the 19th Century.

Trolley begins loading at 10:00 am at the new Shelbyville Visitors/Welcome Center on north 7th Street and departs at 9am. You may follow the trolley in your own vehicle if you wish.

Lunch will be at the Red Lion at Science Hill (one of the tour stops) and is included with the price of the tour.

Cost is $125/person. Reservations are required and limited.

Guests not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask on the trolley and in the buildings. Masks strongly encouraged for all guests. Owners of the individual properties reserve the right to require masks for all people entering regardless of vaccination status.

Reservations must be made by cash, check, or via PayPal; no direct credit card transactions accepted.

To make reservations, email Brian Cushing, Executive Director, at director@shelbykyhistory.org or call the Shelby County Historical Society at (502)513-5555.