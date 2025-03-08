× Expand ArtSpark Productions Advertising

Shelbyville Spring Festival!

Celebrate warmer days ahead by attending our 4th Annual Art and Craft Festival! Artisans will be located inside Floral Hall showcasing beautiful and one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from around the region.

Enjoy a hot cup of coffee and sweet treats as you browse through beautiful one-of-a-kind items from around the region!

The first 25 patrons through the door will receive coupons valued at $5-$25 to spend during the Festival!

FREE ADMISSION!

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com