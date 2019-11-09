Sheltowee Artisan's 25th Art Fair

Sheltowee Artisans 25th Art Fair –

The Center for Rural Development, Somerset, 10am-5pm Sat. and 11am-4pm Sun. Over 50 of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists join together to display and sell their work. From baskets, oil and watercolor paintings, pottery and quilts to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments, demonstrations and more.

For more information call 606-875-5264 or visit sheltoweeart.com