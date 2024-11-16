Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair

80+ of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their work at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 S Hwy 27, Somerset Ky at traffic light #15.

Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, nature and wildlife photography, to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments. Demonstrations.

For more information call 606) 219-0759 or visit sheltoweeart.com

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
