Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair
to
The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Megan Bradley
HOLIDAY MARKET - 1
30th Annual Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair in 2024!
Sheltowee Artisans Art Fair
80+ of the finest eastern and southern Kentucky artists will join together to display and sell their work at The Center for Rural Development, 2292 S Hwy 27, Somerset Ky at traffic light #15.
Everything from baskets, pottery, quilts, nature and wildlife photography, to contemporary furniture, jewelry and musical instruments. Demonstrations.
For more information call 606) 219-0759 or visit sheltoweeart.com