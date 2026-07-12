Sheltowee Artisans Holiday Market
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The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
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Shawnee name given to Daniel Boone
THE 25TH ANNUAL SHELTOWEE POSTER
Sheltowee, meaning Big Turtle
Sheltowee Artisans Holiday Market
32 Annual Sheltowee Artisan Holiday Market featuring about 80 of Kentucky's finest Artisans with the opportunity to purchase their one of a kind works!
For more information call 606-219-0759 or visit sheltoweeartisans.org
Info
The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink