Sheltowee Artisans Holiday Market

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The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Sheltowee Artisans Holiday Market

32 Annual Sheltowee Artisan Holiday Market featuring about 80 of Kentucky's finest Artisans with the opportunity to purchase their one of a kind works!

For more information call 606-219-0759 or visit sheltoweeartisans.org

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The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink
606-219-0759
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