× Expand Shawnee name given to Daniel Boone THE 25TH ANNUAL SHELTOWEE POSTER Sheltowee, meaning Big Turtle

Sheltowee Artisans Holiday Market

32 Annual Sheltowee Artisan Holiday Market featuring about 80 of Kentucky's finest Artisans with the opportunity to purchase their one of a kind works!

For more information call 606-219-0759 or visit sheltoweeartisans.org