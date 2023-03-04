In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event
Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event
In Her Shoes is an event designed to strengthen relationships between moms and teen daughters (ages 12-19) with the truth of God's word. The event features speaker, author, television host, and recording artist, Shannon Perry.
Tickets are $10 each.
For more information visit InHerShoesTour.com or call 270-821-6400.
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality