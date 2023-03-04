× Expand In Her Shoes In Her Shoes

In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event

In Her Shoes is an event designed to strengthen relationships between moms and teen daughters (ages 12-19) with the truth of God's word. The event features speaker, author, television host, and recording artist, Shannon Perry.

Tickets are $10 each.

For more information visit InHerShoesTour.com or call 270-821-6400.