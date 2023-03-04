In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event

to

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event

In Her Shoes is an event designed to strengthen relationships between moms and teen daughters (ages 12-19) with the truth of God's word. The event features speaker, author, television host, and recording artist, Shannon Perry. 

Tickets are $10 each.

For more information visit InHerShoesTour.com or call 270-821-6400.

Info

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
270-821-6400
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event - 2023-03-04 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event - 2023-03-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event - 2023-03-04 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - In Her Shoes Mother/Teen Daughter Event - 2023-03-04 08:30:00 ical