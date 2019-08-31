Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth

This Saturday, August 31, Joseph-Beth has invited local artists and makers to set up shop at Joseph-Beth in Crestview Hills at 2785 Dixie Highway from 11am – 3pm.

“We love being part of the community and being your local, independent bookstore,” said Adam Miller, President and CEO of Joseph-Beth. “Supporting other local businesses and local artists fits with the very core of what Joseph-Beth is all about.”

The artists and makers that will be at Joseph-Beth Saturday, August 31 include:

· Barrel Down South

· Burned by Becky

· Ellebrux Jewelry

· Made by Mavis

· Nathan Klare

· Patty’s Old Fashioned Popcorn

· Ramp Hatchery

· Ruth Hunt

· Stitches and Sass

· Sunshine Caramel Company

· Yankee Doodle Deli

Joseph-Beth Booksellers believes that reading and learning can help broaden hearts and minds and is honored to provide a place where ideas are shared, knowledge is gained and memories are created. In addition to hosting more bestselling authors, celebrities, public figures and politicians than any other local organization, Joseph-Beth supports the community with its Gives Back rewards program which has given over $175,000 to local charities since its inception.

In addition to hosting local artists and makers on Saturday, Joseph-Beth is also offering a promotion of save $10 when you spend $40 or more on local items.

For more information call 513-412-5700x1126 or visit josephbeth.com