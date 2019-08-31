Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth

to Google Calendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00 iCalendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00

Joseph-Beth Booksellers 2785 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017

This Saturday, August 31, Joseph-Beth has invited local artists and makers to set up shop at Joseph-Beth in Crestview Hills at 2785 Dixie Highway from 11am – 3pm.

“We love being part of the community and being your local, independent bookstore,” said Adam Miller, President and CEO of Joseph-Beth.  “Supporting other local businesses and local artists fits with the very core of what Joseph-Beth is all about.”

The artists and makers that will be at Joseph-Beth Saturday, August 31 include:

·         Barrel Down South

·         Burned by Becky

·         Ellebrux Jewelry

·         Made by Mavis

·         Nathan Klare

·         Patty’s Old Fashioned Popcorn

·         Ramp Hatchery

·         Ruth Hunt

·         Stitches and Sass

·         Sunshine Caramel Company

·         Yankee Doodle Deli

Joseph-Beth Booksellers believes that reading and learning can help broaden hearts and minds and is honored to provide a place where ideas are shared, knowledge is gained and memories are created.   In addition to hosting more bestselling authors, celebrities, public figures and politicians than any other local organization, Joseph-Beth supports the community with its Gives Back rewards program which has given over $175,000 to local charities since its inception.

In addition to hosting local artists and makers on Saturday, Joseph-Beth is also offering a promotion of save $10 when you spend $40 or more on local items.

For more information call  513-412-5700x1126 or visit josephbeth.com

Info

Joseph-Beth Booksellers 2785 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills, Kentucky 41017 View Map
to Google Calendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00 iCalendar - Shop Local Artists and Makers at Joseph-Beth - 2019-08-31 11:00:00