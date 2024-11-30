× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Please Please Please join us at Vernon Lanes for a Sabrina Carpenter silent disco! We'll have the best of Sabrina and all the pop girlies!

Short n' Sweet Silent Disco at Vernon Lanes

Please Please Please join us for a Sabrina Carpenter Silent Disco! We'll be at Vernon Lanes on 11/30 from 9P - 1A playing all the best hits from Sabrina and friends. One channel will feature Sabrina, Ariana, Olivia, Selena, and so many more! Two other channels will feature the best of decades, pop, and hip hop. Grab an Espresso and get ready to take this Short n' Sweet dance party late into the night!\

The event will run from 9P to 1A and tickets are $10. This event is 21+

Tickets will are available for $10 both pre-sale and at the door. Pre-Sale tickets guarantee you have a pair of headphones in the event we sell out. So move quickly to get your tickets and join us on us on November 30th!

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/87373-short-n-sweet-silent-disco-at-vernon-lanes