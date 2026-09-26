× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Our Shot: Kentucky's Revolutionary Story Walking Tour

Did you know that Kentucky played a key role in the American Revolution? From Boone to Burr, discover the men and women who shaped our state—and the nation—from its very beginning. Visitors will also get the chance to explore KHS’s newest exhibit, Revolution to Statehood. This walking tour will begin at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History and will take place rain or shine, barring lightning. Comfortable shoes encouraged!

For more information visit history.ky.gov