A SHOT IN THE MOONLIGHT: HOW A FREED SLAVE AND A CONFEDERATE SOLDIER FOUGHT FOR JUSTICE IN THE JIM CROW SOUTH

On the night of January 21, 1897, a white mob attacked the home of George Dinning, a formerly enslaved farmer in Simpson County, Kentucky. As the crowd fired their guns into his house, Dinning shot back in self-defense, killing a young man. “So began one of the strangest legal episodes in American history – one that ended with Dinning becoming the first Black man in America to win damages after a wrongful murder conviction.” Join us via Zoom* as journalist Ben Montgomery shares this dramatic and unlikely story of justice, “in a time and place where justice was all too rare.” Come and join the conversation!

An award-winning journalist, Ben Montgomery spent the majority of his newspaper career as an enterprise reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. He is the founder of the narrative journalism website Gangrey.com and helped launch the Auburn Chautauqua, a Southern writers collective. Learn more about his work at www.benmontgomerywrites.com.

