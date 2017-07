Show and Go Car Club Cruise-In

Satisfy your craving for classic cars every second Saturday of the month April through October! Bring the family to Brother's Bar-B-Que to view the lovingly restored vintage automobiles on display. Bring your lawn chairs. It's fun and free admission. There will be a 50/50 pot and door prize drawings.

For more information call 270-383-3296 or visit showandgocarclub.com