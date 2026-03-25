Show & Go Car Club Cruise-In the Park

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Join the Show & Go Car Club for a fun Cruise-In. Enjoy an afternoon of classic cars, delicious eats from local food trucks, live music, and door prizes! Try your luck with our 50/50 pot while soaking in the fun atmosphere. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a great time the cruise-in has you covered.

Follow the Show & Go Car Club Facebook Group for Meet & Greet announcements and Cruise-In updates.

For more information, email: showandgocarclub@gmail.com.