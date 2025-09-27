× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Car Show

Show & Go Car Club Cruise-In in Madisonville

Join the Show & Go Car Club or a fun Cruise-In. Enjoy an afternoon of classic cars, delicious eats from local food trucks, live music and door prizes! Try your luck with our 50/50 pot while soaking in the fun atmosphere. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for a great time the cruise-in has you covered.

Follow the Show & Go Car Club Facebook Page for Meet & Greet announcements and Cruise-In updates.

For more information contact: George Durham – 270-821-3163 or Eddie Payton – 270-836-0966