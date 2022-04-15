× Expand Ashbourne Farms Steep Canyon Rangers

Showbarn Sesisons at Ashbourne Farms

Celebrate the night with live music by Steep Canyon Rangers for an all-inclusive evening of heavy hors d’oeuvres & artisan cocktails.

Music gives a voice to our shared Kentucky spirit of hospitality, and we've aimed to create an unprecedented experience for our amazing Ashbourne Farms community to enjoy here at the farm.

Our third installment in the Showbarn Sessions series features Steep Canyon Rangers, whose bluegrass and Americana roots originate from Asheville, North Carolina. The band are Grammy award winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers, and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin. American Songwriter stated that they "...transform the groundbreaking work into masterful artifacts of their very own...with a keen eye for progressive arrangements and uproarious energy.”

This intimate experience is one of a kind, combined with the splendor of Ashbourne Farms on April 15th, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 PM.

We hope you and your loved ones will join us for our third installment of Showbarn Sessions, an up close and personal experience with the Steep Canyon Rangers at Ashbourne Farms.

For more information call 502.222.0602 or visit touroldham.com/calendar