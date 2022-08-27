× Expand Ashbourne Farms Showbarn Sessions Featuring The Del McCoury Band

$165 per person

An all-inclusive farm experience with live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres & artisan cocktails. Celebrate the night with live music by The Del McCoury Band! This is the fourth installment in the Showbarn Sessions, a series of experiences highlighting a variety of musicians in a uniquely intimate environment. Del McCoury has garnered the respect and admiration of the industry for his unmistakable work: nine IBMA Entertainer of the Year trophies; membership in the legendary Grand Ole Opry (2003); Best Bluegrass Album Grammy award (2005); a second Grammy (2014) and countless nominations. This intimate and sensory-rich live music experience is one of a kind, combined with the splendor of Ashbourne Farms.

Valet Parking Available. Smart Casual Attire.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show from 8 - 9:30 p.m.

For more information, please call 502.222.0602 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/