× Expand Ashbourne Farms Showbarn Sessions Featuring The Marcus King Band

Showbarn Sessions Featuring The Marcus King Band

$225 per person.

The Marcus King Band is an American rock and soul ensemble led by guitarist and vocalist Marcus King, known for its fusion of Southern rock, and psychedelia. With a signature sound that blends raw, emotive vocals and intricate guitar work, the band has earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim. Their music seamlessly blends elements of classic rock with modern influences, creating a distinctive, powerful style. This exclusive Showbarn Session offers a one-of-a-kind blend of music, culinary delights, and cocktails, creating the perfect atmosphere for our Ashbourne Farms community to enjoy.

Your Ticket Includes: Live Performance by the Marcus King Band in an intimate setting. Gourmet Heavy Hors d’oeuvres crafted from locally sourced ingredients, showcasing the culinary excellence of Ashbourne Farms. Premium Cocktails and complimentary full bar service. Complimentary Valet Parking ensuring a seamless and luxurious arrival experience. Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm | Show starts at 8 pm.

For more information call (502) 222-0602 or visit touroldham.com/calendar