Showbarn Sessions - An Intimate Evening with Steve Earle - Solo & Acoustic

$200 per person.

Join Ashbourne Farms as they kick off the 2025 Showbarn Session series with an acoustic and solo evening featuring Steve Earle, one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. This exclusive Showbarn Session offers a one-of-a-kind blend of music, culinary delights, and cocktails, creating the perfect atmosphere for our Ashbourne Farms community to enjoy.

Ticket Price Includes:

Live Performance by legendary songwriter and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Steve Earle in an intimate setting. Gourmet Heavy Hors d’oeuvres crafted from locally sourced ingredients, showcasing the culinary excellence of Ashbourne Farms. Premium Cocktails and complimentary full service bar. Complimentary Valet Parking ensuring a seamless and luxurious arrival experience. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show starts at 8 pm.

Purchase tickets at:

https://www.exploretock.com/ashbourne-farms-la-grange/event/508862/showbarn-sessions-an-intimate-evening-with-steve-earle-solo-acoustic?fbclid=IwY2xjawIsGHhleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHYg7DUFFqWl79Jd1jamwpPLfNeawoU8ZKmmhT6gtQ5uzRrdGq-W95QOOHQ_aem_reWuXVioy-k-IGXFP1dZxQ

For more information call (502) 222-0602 or visit touroldham.com/calendar