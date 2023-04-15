× Expand Ashbourne Farms Showbarn Sessions: Night of Legendary Blues with Taj Mahal

Showbarn Sessions: Night of Legendary Blues with Taj Mahal

$170 per person

eventbrite.com/e/showbarn-sessions-

Celebrate a night of Legendary Blues with Taj Mahal, for an all-inclusive culinary heavy hors d’oeuvres & artisan cocktails) and musical experience at Ashbourne Farms. This is the fifth installment in the Showbarn Sessions series (4 shows) at Ashbourne Farms. Taj Mahal has earned three Grammy Awards and 14 nominations to cement him as a multifaceted, musical Blues legend who has spent 6 decades making music.

The Showbarn Sessions are an ongoing series of experiences highlighting a variety of musicians in a uniquely intimate environment enveloped by a serene natural landscape and the splendor of Ashbourne Farms.

Ticket Pricing Includes Complimentary Valet Parking. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show from 8 - 9:30 p.m. Space is limited/shows sell out quickly. Smart Casual Attire.

For more information, please call 502.222.0602 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/