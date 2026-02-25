× Expand Ghost Fox Winery Showpony Cabaret

Showpony Cabaret at Ghost Fox Winery

Wine! Burlesque! Variety! We heard through the grapevine…that this is something you won’t want to miss.

Join us May 8th for the first ever ‘Showpony Cabaret’ at Ghost Fox Winery, a spectacular evening of vaudevillian delight where feathers, fantasy, and fun all meet under one roof! Fill your glass, find your seat, and gather your tipping dollars as Love & Devotion Productions present a show you won’t find under any ol’ big top tent. Expect the unexpected. And expect to find yourself wanting more, more, more!

Doors open at 7:30 PM with the show beginning at 8:30 PM. tickets are $15 and available at www.ghostfoxwinery.com

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com