Shrek the Musical, Jr.

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents:

SHREK THE MUSICAL, JR! June 14-June 23 at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica. The popular musical is performed by children and teens Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00PM. Sponsored by INDEPENDENCE BANK.

For more information or tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org