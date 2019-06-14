Shrek the Musical, Jr.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Shrek the Musical, Jr.
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro presents:
SHREK THE MUSICAL, JR! June 14-June 23 at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica. The popular musical is performed by children and teens Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00PM. Sponsored by INDEPENDENCE BANK.
For more information or tickets call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro 418 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
