SHSKY presents St. Lucia Program

Gethsemane Lutheran Church 2185 Garden Springs Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40504

St. Lucia program presented by children in Swedish/English hosted by the Scandinavian Heritage Society of Kentucky is free and open to the public with a free will offering and is followed by traditional Swedish foods and fellowship.

Rehearsal for interested participants is Sunday Dec.8, 2-5pm

For more information call 8595391123. 

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
8595391123
