SHSKY presents St. Lucia Program
to
Gethsemane Lutheran Church 2185 Garden Springs Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40504
SHSKY presents St. Lucia Program
St. Lucia program presented by children in Swedish/English hosted by the Scandinavian Heritage Society of Kentucky is free and open to the public with a free will offering and is followed by traditional Swedish foods and fellowship.
Rehearsal for interested participants is Sunday Dec.8, 2-5pm
For more information call 8595391123.
Info
Gethsemane Lutheran Church 2185 Garden Springs Dr., Lexington, Kentucky 40504
Food & Drink, Kids & Family