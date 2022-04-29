× Expand Wilderness Jeep

Siege of the Jeeps at Logan's Fort

Three day Jeep event, April 29, 5pm Backroads ride to William Whitley House.

Pre-paid Dinner. April 30, 9am-5pm Siege of the Jeeps at Logan's Fort. Show and Shine, vendors, food booths, music, silent auction, duck races, awards. Tours of the Fort.

May 1, 10am KAT Trail ride, Leave from the fort to Livingston then to Cumberland Falls, this trail is rated for stock Jeeps.

All proceeds from the weekend go to Habitat for Humanity Home Build for a local Veteran.

For more information call 606.669.8552.