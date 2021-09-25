Siege of Boonesborough Re-enactment

The Great Siege of 1778 will take place September 25 and 26 at Fort Boonesborough State Park. The reenactment is daily at 2:00 p.m. Come early and visit the different pioneer merchants and Native American camp. All public parking, with free shuttles, will be in the KY388 parking lot across from the swimming pool. This is a wonderful event for the whole family.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org