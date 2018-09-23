Siege of Boonesborough Re-enactment

Fort Boonesborough State Park will host its annual “1778 Siege of Boonesborough” weekend, Sept. 22-23.

Battle re-enactment at 2 pm each day. Night battle Saturday at dusk. Come early and spend the day learning about 18th century life in Kentucky. See a Living History Event including militia and settlers’ camps, Native American Village, merchants, traders, food, music and more. Visit the Museum Store and 18th century Transylvania Store. This event is free with regular paid admission to the fort.

The event commemorates the September 1778 attack on the fort by Native Americans and French Canadians during the Revolutionary War. The settlers in the fort refused to surrender, and the attackers gave up and left.

This event is free with regular fort admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Overflow parking will be located below the fort on the main park, and free trolley shuttle service will be provided.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org