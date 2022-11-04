Signature Series: Author Sarah Kurchak

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Hear from Sarah Kurchak, author of "I Overcame my Autism and all I got was this Lousy Anxiety Disorder," at November’s installment of Signature Series.

From autism parenting culture to love, sex, alcohol, obsessions and even professional pillow fighting, Sarah Kurchak challenges stereotypes about autism and poses the question of what might make the lives of autistic people healthier, happier and more fulfilling.

Stick around for a short reception and an opportunity to get autographs. The Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch will close early at 5 pm to prepare for the event.

Free tickets are required.

For more information visit cc-pl.org/signature-series-author-sarah-kurchak

Info

Campbell County Library - Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Signature Series: Author Sarah Kurchak - 2022-11-04 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Signature Series: Author Sarah Kurchak - 2022-11-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Signature Series: Author Sarah Kurchak - 2022-11-04 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Signature Series: Author Sarah Kurchak - 2022-11-04 19:00:00 ical