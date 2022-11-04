× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library. Author Sarah Kurchak will speak about her memoir as part of CCPL's Signature Series.

Hear from Sarah Kurchak, author of "I Overcame my Autism and all I got was this Lousy Anxiety Disorder," at November’s installment of Signature Series.

From autism parenting culture to love, sex, alcohol, obsessions and even professional pillow fighting, Sarah Kurchak challenges stereotypes about autism and poses the question of what might make the lives of autistic people healthier, happier and more fulfilling.

Stick around for a short reception and an opportunity to get autographs. The Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch will close early at 5 pm to prepare for the event.

Free tickets are required.

For more information visit cc-pl.org/signature-series-author-sarah-kurchak