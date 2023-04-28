× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library Mark your calendars for the latest installment of the series, which features award-winning novelist Laurie Lico Albanese. New this month is the afternoon Signature Sneak Peek.

Signature Series: Award-Winning Author Laurie Lico Albanese

The Signature Series’ next installment features award-winning novelist Laurie Lico Albanese, author of "Stolen Beauty" and "Hester."

Albanese will discuss how other artists, such as Gustav Klimpt and Nathaniel Hawthorne, inspire the way she crafts her books.

The presentation will be followed by a brief reception with an opportunity to get autographs! Light refreshments will be provided. Roebling Point Books will be available to purchase books on-site and you can check out Albanese’s books from our catalog. A free ticket is required.

If you're interested in the event but are unable to attend in the evening, join the library for the afternoon Signature Sneak Peek from 2-2:45 pm.

You will still get a chance to hear from Albanese and get her autograph! The program offers a glimpse into the evening's presentation.

For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org.