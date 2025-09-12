Signature Series: The Burnett Sisters Band

to

Campbell County Library - Newport Branch 901 E 6th St, Newport, Kentucky

The Campbell County Public Library's September Signature Series is presented by The Burnett Sisters Band! The Burnett Sisters Band is a renowned musical group known for their modern and vibrant blend of bluegrass, old-time, traditional, roots and swing music. Stick around after the show for pictures and autographs!

For more information call (859) 572-5035 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Dance
