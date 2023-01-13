× Expand Provided by Campbell County Public Library. Signature Series will be held Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 pm.

Signature Series: Falcon Theatre presents 'The Girl Singer'

Falcon Takes Flight, a wing of Falcon Theatre, brings poet Marianne Worthington’s collection The Girl Singer to the stage. The poetry collection calls back to her childhood in urban Appalachia listening to the women who performed country and folk music. The collection also folds in her memories of country classics and famous musical figures of the past. The performance will feature music by Raison D'Etre.

The performance will be followed by a reception, where Worthington will be available for autographs.

Free tickets are required. Tickets will be mailed two weeks prior to the program; if requested after, tickets can be picked up at the door.

For more information call 859-572-5035 or visit cc-pl.org/events/signature-series-falcon-theatre-presents-the-girl-singer