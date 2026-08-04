× Expand Campbell County Public Library Julia Quinn, Signature Series

Signature Series: Julia Quinn

On Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3 pm, hear Julia Quinn, author of the wildly popular “Bridgerton” series, speak at the Fort Thomas Mess Hall for Campbell County Public Library’s Signature Series. Learn more about your favorite romance series, like “Bridgerton”, “Rokesbys” and “The Smythe-Smith Quartet”. Stick around after the presentation to meet Quinn and get a book signed! Roebling Books will be in-house selling Quinn’s novels.

Registration required.

For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series.