Signature Series: Julia Quinn
-
Fort Thomas Mess Hall 801 Cochran Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Campbell County Public Library
Julia Quinn, Signature Series
Signature Series: Julia Quinn
On Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3 pm, hear Julia Quinn, author of the wildly popular “Bridgerton” series, speak at the Fort Thomas Mess Hall for Campbell County Public Library’s Signature Series. Learn more about your favorite romance series, like “Bridgerton”, “Rokesbys” and “The Smythe-Smith Quartet”. Stick around after the presentation to meet Quinn and get a book signed! Roebling Books will be in-house selling Quinn’s novels.
Registration required.
For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series.