Silas House to Speak at 2017 Literary Luncheon

The 2017 Literary Luncheon is Saturday, June 10, 1:00 pm, and the Carnegie Center is thrilled to welcome award-winning author Silas House (Clay's Quilt, A Parchment of Leaves). You are invited to enjoy a delicious farm-to-table lunch at downtown Lexington's beautiful Gratz Park and an intimate conversation with one of Kentucky's most significant and relevant voices.

During the Luncheon, Silas House will be discussing writing from a sense of place, as well as reading an exclusive excerpt from his forthcoming novel. We will relish in a truly Kentucky Proud meal, with ingredients sourced from farms across the Bluegrass. Locally-owned Brier Books will be on-site and Silas will be available after the Luncheon for a book signing.

All proceeds benefit the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning.

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org