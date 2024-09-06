Silent Disco at LouCity FC vs Loudoun City FC

Lynn Family Stadium 350 Adams Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Silent Disco at LouCity FC vs Loudoun City FC

Join us on Friday, September 6th at Lynn Family Stadium! We're hosting a silent disco during the Lou City FC vs. Loudon City FC Match ⚽️🕺💃

Starting at halftime, you can catch us dancing in the fan zone! Beers are $2, headphones are free and we are dancing until 11:00pm. Grab tickets to the game at loucity.com and we will see you there!

***Headphones will be distributed on first come/first serve basis. Purchasing a ticket to the game does not guarantee you a pair of headphones***

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

