× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Silent Disco Night

Silent Disco Night at River Forge Brewery

Ever been to a Silent Disco?? Well you’re in luck!! River Forge Brewery will be hosting a Silent Disco and if you have never been to one you don’t want to miss this. It’s the best time you will ever have, just bring yourself and friends and have the best time of your life! There is a 10.00 per person charge which includes all the music, headphones and fun you can have!

For more information call (502) 324-5048.