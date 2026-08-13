Silent Disco

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High Stakes Rooftop 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky, United States, 40202 E Jefferson Street , Kentucky 40202

Dance over the city and under the stars at our high-energy rooftop silent disco featuring three channels of music. Experience the Louisville skyline as the sun sets while switching between pop, hip-hop, and classic decades hits. Secure your headphones in advance to guarantee your spot at this unique party above the city.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com

Info

High Stakes Rooftop 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky, United States, 40202 E Jefferson Street , Kentucky 40202
Dance, Food & Drink