Silent Disco
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High Stakes Rooftop 710 E Jefferson Street, Louisville, Kentucky, United States, 40202 E Jefferson Street , Kentucky 40202
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Headphones on, worries off! Guests dance the night away at a rooftop silent disco filled with music, colorful lights and good vibes.
Dance over the city and under the stars at our high-energy rooftop silent disco featuring three channels of music. Experience the Louisville skyline as the sun sets while switching between pop, hip-hop, and classic decades hits. Secure your headphones in advance to guarantee your spot at this unique party above the city.
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com