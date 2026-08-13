× Expand https://assets.milestoneinternet.com/cdn-cgi/image/f=auto/first-hospitality-corporate/eventcalendar/high-stakes-rooftop-grill/silent-disco-milestone-800x600.png Headphones on, worries off! Guests dance the night away at a rooftop silent disco filled with music, colorful lights and good vibes.

Dance over the city and under the stars at our high-energy rooftop silent disco featuring three channels of music. Experience the Louisville skyline as the sun sets while switching between pop, hip-hop, and classic decades hits. Secure your headphones in advance to guarantee your spot at this unique party above the city.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com