Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Ready to escape the world for a little while? Join us for a cozy, intimate evening of silent reading at Murrini Café every second Friday of the month from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Slip into your most comfortable outfit, bring your favorite book (or pick up a new one from Plaid Elephant Books or the library), and let the quiet energy of the evening wrap around you.

With a warm, soothing drink included in your ticket, relax into the ambiance of the café, where you can indulge in peaceful solitude with fellow book lovers. You can also enjoy a little something extra from our menu (alcoholic beverages are available, too for ages 21+).

The ticket price also includes a $10 gift card to Plaid Elephant!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org