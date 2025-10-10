Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Silent Reading Party is on October 10 from 7:00-9:00pm!
Ready to escape the world for a little while? Join us for a cozy, intimate evening of silent reading at Murrini Café every second Friday of the month from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Slip into your most comfortable outfit, bring your favorite book (or pick up a new one from Plaid Elephant Books or the library), and let the quiet energy of the evening wrap around you.
With a warm, soothing drink included in your ticket, relax into the ambiance of the café, where you can indulge in peaceful solitude with fellow book lovers. You can also enjoy a little something extra from our menu (alcoholic beverages are available, too for ages 21+).
The ticket price also includes a $10 gift card to Plaid Elephant!
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org