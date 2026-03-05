Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Immerse yourself in a watercolor experience for beginners and experienced painters alike! Learn to paint Woodland sketches as you work through Emily Lex Studio’s watercolor workbook (included with purchase). March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Leisure & Recreation
859-236-4054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-03-13 19:00:00 ical