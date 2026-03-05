Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass
to
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
×
Stacie Barton
Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Immerse yourself in a watercolor experience for beginners and experienced painters alike! Learn to paint Woodland sketches as you work through Emily Lex Studio’s watercolor workbook (included with purchase). March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23.
For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org
Info
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Leisure & Recreation