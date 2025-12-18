Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Ready to escape the world for a little while? Join us for a cozy, intimate evening of silent reading at Murrini Café every second Friday of the month from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Slip into your most comfortable outfit, bring your favorite book (or pick up a new one from Plaid Elephant Books or the library), and let the quiet energy of the evening wrap around you.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Health & Wellness
859-236-4054
to
Google Calendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-01-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-01-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-01-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2026-01-09 19:00:00 ical