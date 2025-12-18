Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Silent Reading Party at Murrini Café

Ready to escape the world for a little while? Join us for a cozy, intimate evening of silent reading at Murrini Café every second Friday of the month from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Slip into your most comfortable outfit, bring your favorite book (or pick up a new one from Plaid Elephant Books or the library), and let the quiet energy of the evening wrap around you.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org