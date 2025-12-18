Silent Reading Party at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Silent Reading Party at Murrini Café
Ready to escape the world for a little while? Join us for a cozy, intimate evening of silent reading at Murrini Café every second Friday of the month from 7:00 to 9:00 pm. Slip into your most comfortable outfit, bring your favorite book (or pick up a new one from Plaid Elephant Books or the library), and let the quiet energy of the evening wrap around you.
For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org