AUDITIONS - 1 Silver Belles Logo

The Silver Belles at Barn Lot Theater

It’s “Golden Girls” meets “Designing Women” with a heaping helping of well-known Christmas tunes and clever new country and western ditties. Christmas without the Silver Belles… just wouldn’t be Christmas! When Oralene, the longtime director of small town Sylva Ridge’s Christmas Pageant, suddenly passes away, the Silver Belles must come to the rescue! With the spirit of Oralene looking on, the sterling-hued vixens band together, discover their talents and pull out all the stops to keep the beloved pageant alive. Rated PG

For more information call 2704322276 or visit barnlottheater.org