Silver Rabbit Garden Market & Tea Party

Come & Join Silver Rabbit for a Garden Market & Tea Party

Located at Asbury Meadow B&B

High Tea 12 & 2:30pm

Enjoy savory & sweet treats from the kitchen of Mrs Silver Rabbit. Dining will be in the Pavilion

Reservations required $26.00

Garden Shed Kitchen: serving soups, sandwiches, sweets & drinks.

10:30am Bring plants to swap..please attach a description of the plants

If your in the market for plantables, collectables, eatables or wearables, shop a variety of items from gardening, plants, antiques, apparel and gourmet food.

For reservations or information call 606-756-2100 or visit asburymeadow.com