Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship

A show where you can bring your family, children and horses and take pleasure in a safe and relaxed atmosphere dedicated entirely to THE HORSE, and includes the Bill & Betty Zekan Memorial Youth Show, scheduled for Wednesday this year and offering a full slate of youth classes. Your attendance allows you access to the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park. While not participating in the show itself, you and your family can visit the various exhibits, the “Parade of Breeds,” and the KHP Museum before relaxing under the many shade trees. Close by are the legendary Kentucky horse farms surrounded by miles of board fence. You could even stop in and visit the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s headquarters. The new Arabian Horse Galleries is finished and also ready for you to enjoy.

For more information call 937-962-4336 or visit aha14.com