Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship

to Google Calendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship

A show where you can bring your family, children and horses and take pleasure in a safe and relaxed atmosphere dedicated entirely to THE HORSE, and includes the Bill & Betty Zekan Memorial Youth Show, scheduled for Wednesday this year and offering a full slate of youth classes. Your attendance allows you access to the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park. While not participating in the show itself, you and your family can visit the various exhibits, the “Parade of Breeds,” and the KHP Museum before relaxing under the many shade trees. Close by are the legendary Kentucky horse farms surrounded by miles of board fence. You could even stop in and visit the U.S. Equestrian Federation’s headquarters. The new Arabian Horse Galleries is finished and also ready for you to enjoy.

For more information call 937-962-4336 or visit aha14.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Sports
937-962-4336
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00 iCalendar - Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championship - 2018-06-27 08:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Submit Yours