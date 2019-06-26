Silverama Region 14 Arabian Championships

Known as one of the “toughest” shows in the Arabian Horse community, in terms of competition, this show has garnered praise and compliments from exhibitors nationwide for the quality of the facility – the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky – and the professionalism of those working to see that the show is one of the best in the country. And the Region 14 Championship event is also known as a show where you can bring your family, children and horses and take pleasure in a safe and relaxed atmosphere dedicated entirely to THE HORSE.

For more information call (937) 962-4336 or visit aha14.com