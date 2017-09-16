Simon Kenton Festival
Pioneer re-enactments & demonstrations, Simon Kenton & Daniel Boone. Antiques, crafts, music & food.
Free admission and parking.
For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com
Various Locations in Washington Old Washington, Kentucky 41096
Simon Kenton Festival
Pioneer re-enactments & demonstrations, Simon Kenton & Daniel Boone. Antiques, crafts, music & food.
Free admission and parking.
For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com
August 19, 2017
August 20, 2017
August 21, 2017
August 22, 2017
August 23, 2017
August 24, 2017
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053