Various Locations in Washington Old Washington, Kentucky 41096

Simon Kenton Festival

Pioneer re-enactments & demonstrations, Simon Kenton & Daniel Boone. Antiques, crafts, music & food.

Free admission and parking.

For more information call 606-563-2596 or visit cityofmaysville.com

Info
Various Locations in Washington Old Washington, Kentucky 41096
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
606-563-2596
