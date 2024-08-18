Simple Watercolor Landscapes
Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Preston Arts Center
Simple Watercolor Landscapes
This class will introduce drawing using 1-point perspective to create simple landscapes in watercolor. This fundamental will give your work dimension and depth every time.
All supplies included, beginners welcome.
Instructor: Maizie Clarke
For more information call 502-454-9954 or visit cli.re/76740-simple-watercolor-landscapes
Preston Arts Center 8101 Warwick, Louisville, Kentucky 40222
Education & Learning