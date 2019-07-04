Simpson County Bicentennial 1819-2019 Celebrating 200 Years
Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Simpson County Bicentennial
Bicentennial Parade 10:00am to 11:00am- Downtown Franklin - Historic Videos at the Roxy, Quilt Exhibits, Historical Society Tours Exhibits on the History of local Businesses, Civic Groups, Churches, Schools and Government.
For more information visit FS200.net
