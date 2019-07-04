Simpson County Bicentennial 1819-2019 Celebrating 200 Years

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Simpson County Bicentennial 1819-2019 Celebrating 200 Years

Bicentennial Parade 10:00am to 11:00am- Downtown Franklin - Historic Videos at the Roxy, Quilt Exhibits, Historical Society Tours Exhibits on the History of local Businesses, Civic Groups, Churches, Schools and Government.

For more information visit FS200.net

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134
